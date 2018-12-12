Justice Brett Kavanaugh has only been on the bench for two months, but a controversial decision announced this week has abortion opponents starting to worry that he may not be the ally on the high court that they expected.

On Monday, the court announced that it would not review two lower court decisions that temporarily banned Louisiana and Kansas from cutting Planned Parenthood's Medicaid funding. While three of the court's conservatives voted to take up the cases, Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts declined to join them, ensuring the cases would not receive the necessary four votes for review.

Despite a claim of "vindication" from GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who voted to confirm Kavanaugh after he assured her that he viewed the court's abortion precedents as settled law, progressives have cautioned against reading too much into Kavanaugh's vote.

The question the cases presented was not about the legality of abortion, but instead over whether individuals have a right to challenge a state's determination that a Medicaid provider is "qualified."

But opponents of abortion are already sounding alarm bells, frustrated that President Donald Trump's second nominee to the court declined his first opportunity to hear a case that could have ramifications on America's largest provider of abortion services.

"There goes everyone's certainty that Kavanaugh was going to kill abortion," one poster wrote on a popular online forum for individuals in the pro-life movement. Other posts said harsher things.