China bought 500,000 tons of U.S. soybeans. But that's just a drop in the U.S. export bucket

China is back in the market for U.S. soybeans, but the recent purchases represent just a fraction of sales American farmers have lost since the Trump administration embarked on a trade war with Beijing in July.
Chinese state-owned companies bought at least 500,000 tons of U.S. soybeans on Wednesday, two U.S. traders told Reuters, in the first major purchases since U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met in early December.
The deals - valued at some $180 million - helped propel U.S. soybean prices to a 4-1/2-month high on the futures market Wednesday. U.S. stock prices were also buoyed by signs that the soybean purchase could represent a thaw in the trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. The two nations are currently negotiating to end the tariff tiff.
One trader knew of nine cargoes traded and said there were probably more. A second trader with direct knowledge of the deals said Chinese state-owned firms bought at least 12 cargoes for shipment between January and March.
But the purchases will do little to make up for lost sales by American soybean producers, who have been scrambling to find other buyers as this year's harvest has backed up in storage facilities. China is the largest buyer of U.S. soy, but has purchased little since Beijing slapped steep tariffs on U.S. shipments on July 6 in retaliation for duties on Chinese goods.