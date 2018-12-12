If you invested $1,000 in Tesla in 2010, here's how much you'd have now

Despite some lingering controversy around Tesla's co-founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk, the automaker's shares are up 37 percent in the past three months, and the company was a top performer in the Nasdaq 100 Monday, even amid steep stock market dips.

If you invested in Tesla in 2010, when it made its initial public offering, that investment would have definitely paid off. A $1,000 investment would be worth more than $21,000 as of December 12, according to CNBC calculations, including price appreciation and dividend gains reinvested.

While the company's stock has performed well over the years, though, any individual stock can over- or under-perform and past returns do not predict future results.

In September, Musk was forced to step down as chairman of Tesla's board of directors for three years in a deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission after he wrote on Twitter that he was considering taking the company private, and he remains a polarizing figure.

CNBC: Tesla stock as of December 12, 2018

In an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes," Musk said that, while he plans to comply with the settlement, he does not respect the SEC itself. He made no apologies for his recent behavior, including one incident where he appeared to smoke marijuana and drink whiskey on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, and another where he suggested that a diver in the Thailand cave rescue was a "pedo."

Musk said that he sees himself as "somewhat impulsive" and that he doesn't want to "try to adhere to some CEO template." "I'm just being me," he told CBS. "I was certainly under insane stress and crazy, crazy hours. But the system would have failed if I was truly erratic."

In response to both Musk's behavior andhis comments about the SEC, on a recent episode of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Jim Cramer, host of "Mad Money," said, "This man plays by no rules. He's his own worst enemy. I don't understand why anyone would do this. He clearly thinks he's above the law or he would not 'diss' the agency that he has a plea deal [with]."