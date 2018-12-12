Lowe's announces new $10 billion buyback, reiterates profit outlook for fiscal 2018

Lowe's shares rose more than 3 percent Wednesday after the company announced a $10 billion stock buyback program and issued its financial targets for fiscal 2019.

The home improvement retailer reiterated its prior earnings forecast for fiscal 2018, and said earnings per share would rise to a range of $6.00 and $6.10 for fiscal 2019. Analysts had been calling for earnings per share of $5.90, according to FactSet data.

Lowe's shares were down roughly 1.5 percent before they were halted for news. Once the stock started trading again, it rose more 3 percent. Lowe's shares have fallen roughly 5 percent so far this year, bringing the company's market cap to about $74.1 billion.

During a meeting with investors, CEO Marvin Ellison walked through the steps Lowe's is taking to continue to grow sales and compete with rival Home Depot. That includes shutting unprofitable stores and investing in e-commerce. He said the company has to "get back to basics" and focus on fundamental things like customer service and having the right merchandise in stock.

For fiscal 2019, Lowe's is calling for total sales to be up about 2 percent, with sales at Lowe's stores open for at least 12 months rising about 3 percent. The retailer continues to expect sales for fiscal 2018 to be up about 4 percent, with same-store sales climbing 2.5 percent.

"We anticipate that targeted initiatives designed to drive profitable sales, combined with an expense reduction culture, will allow us to generate significant cash flow from operations over the next three years," Lowe's CFO David Denton said in a statement. "We are committed to investing in the business while also returning excess cash to shareholders, and strongly believe we can deliver substantial value to all stakeholders."

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to say Lowe's fiscal 2019 earnings per share will be between $6.00 and $6.10.