French government to face a no-confidence vote following street protests

Left-of-center lawmakers in France have tabled a motion of no confidence in the French government following repeated protests and scenes of violence.

The "gilets jaunes" ("yellow vests") crisis started as a demonstration against a carbon tax policy and planned fuel tax increases, but have morphed into wider discontent at the leadership of President Emmanuel Macron.

Now representatives from the French Communist Party, the Socialist Party and the far-left populist movement France Unbowed (La France Insoumise) have come together to table the motion against Macron's government.

The government of Georges Pompidou in 1962 was successfully toppled by such a motion but few believe this one will pass as Macron's centrist La République En Marche! party enjoys a strong majority in the 577-seat house.

"The French political system makes it extremely difficult to remove a President from office," said the Deputy Director of Research at Teneo Intelligence in a note Wednesday.

"The only political tool available to the opposition to expel Macron is the constitution's impeachment procedure, which no one is currently considering," he added.

The motion is expected to be debated at 10:30 a.m. eastern time on Thursday, according to media reports.