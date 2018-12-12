Investing

Chart analyst Katie Stockton sees 'very bullish' signs for S&P, Apple and Amazon

  • Investors concerned about the volatile market may have some relief ahead, says technical analyst Katie Stockton.
  • If the S&P doesn't dip below 2,640 this week, it should be an all-clear for stocks to rally, she says.
  • On Amazon, "We might look back and say it's a missed opportunity if we didn't take it," Stockton says.
Tech could be decisive factor in market rally
Tech could be decisive factor in market rally   

Investors concerned about the volatile market may have some relief ahead, according to technical analyst Katie Stockton.

She told CNBC on Wednesday that she sees "very bullish" signs in the S&P 500 chart.

If the index doesn't dip below 2,640 this week, it should be an all-clear for stocks to rally, she said on "Closing Bell."

Stockton, founder of Fairlead Strategies, which specializes in technical chart analysis, pointed to indicators that show the S&P is oversold in the intermediate term.

"You also have big extremes in breadth and sentiment and leadership that we really don't often see," she added.

Stocks rose Wednesday, but well off their highs of the day, as trade war concerns appeared to ease. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day 157.03 points higher at 24,527.27, but had risen as much as 458.05 points in afternoon trading. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5 percent to close at 2,651.07.

Wednesday's action followed another volatile session on Tuesday that saw the Dow close lower after swinging about 500 points.

Apple and Amazon can help lift market

Stockton also sees positive signals in the charts of Amazon and Apple, both of which have taken a beating lately.

"With Amazon and Apple's help, I think the market will do better," she said.

Like the S&P, Apple also is oversold in the intermediate term, according to Stockton. "It doesn't have a buy signal yet. It doesn't have that improved momentum that we're seeing in other areas of technology. But I think it's only a matter of time," she predicted.

Stockton believes it is essential for Apple to hold at $168 a share, however, for that to happen.

On the other hand, Amazon, also oversold, has a clear buy signal as long as the stock holds above $1,525 to $1,560 a share, she said.

"It's very infrequent we get these kind of opportunities in a large-cap technology or discretionary stock," she said. "We might look back and say it's a missed opportunity if we didn't take it."

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

Disclaimer

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---
AMZN
---
DJIA
---
S&P 500
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...