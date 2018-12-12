Tencent Music pops in market debut, after opening at $14.10

Tencent Music Entertainment Group popped in its debut on the public markets Wednesday, gaining as much as 13 percent after opening at $14.10 per share.

The music arm of Chinese tech giant Tencent said Tuesday it raised close to $1.1 billion after pricing its shares at $13 a piece, at the bottom of its stated range of $13 to $15. That initial sale gives the company an implied valuation of $21.3 billion.

The highly anticipated initial public offering is one of the largest U.S. IPOs by a Chinese company since Alibaba raised over $20 billion in 2014, and comes amid heightened tensions between the Chinese and U.S. governments.

Tencent Music initially planned to launch the deal in October, but postponed because of a sell-off in global markets roiled by a U.S.-China trade war and fears of slowing global growth.