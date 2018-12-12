Tech

Tencent Music pops in market debut, after opening at $14.10

Tencent Music shares debuted after priced at $13 per share

  • The music arm of Chinese tech giant Tencent said Tuesday it raised close to $1.1 billion after pricing its shares at $13 a piece, at the bottom of its stated range.
  • Tencent Music owns the four largest music apps in China.
  • The highly anticipated initial public offering is one of the largest U.S. IPOs by a Chinese company since Alibaba raised over $20 billion in 2014, and comes amid heightened tensions between the Chinese and U.S. governments.
Cussion Kar Shun Pang, CEO of Tencent Music Entertainment with the company's leadership team rings a ceremonial bell to celebrate company's IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 12, 2018. 
Bryan R Smith | Reuters
Tencent Music Entertainment Group popped in its debut on the public markets Wednesday, gaining as much as 13 percent after opening at $14.10 per share.

Tencent Music initially planned to launch the deal in October, but postponed because of a sell-off in global markets roiled by a U.S.-China trade war and fears of slowing global growth.

Chinese Tencent Music Entertainment debuts on NYSE
Tencent Music owns the four largest music apps in China — streaming apps QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music, and karaoke app WeSing. The company counted more than 800 million unique monthly active users during the second quarter of 2018, according to its initial prospectus filing.

The company has posted an annual profit for the last two years, according to the filing.

Parent company Tencent owns 58 percent of the music division. Spotify, which went public on U.S. exchanges earlier this year, owns 9 percent of shares.

The stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "TME." Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters of Tencent Music's offering.

—Reuters contributed to this report.

