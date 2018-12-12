These rental suites double as American-made showrooms, but it was tough finding a toaster

As the competition heated up in the short-term and corporate rental business, Patrick Flynn knew he needed an edge. His Northeast Suites business, based in Boston, MA, was growing, but so was AirBnB, HomeAway and other national players. So Flynn launched a new brand over the summer – GoLocal Suites. Fully furnished rental suites where nearly everything inside is made in America.

"Over and over and time and time again, I found that the items that were made in America were of a higher quality, and that goes down to items even like a can opener," said Flynn.

But he is admittedly capitalizing on the made-in-America message being pushed hard by the Trump administration. Flynn calls it, "good timing." The ongoing trade war with China is also making some imported goods more expensive.

"It's even a stronger position for us right now to promote those made-in-America stories to our guests because they're even more passionate now about buying local than ever before based on the political climate," said Flynn

Flynn said it did not cost any more to furnish the units with American made products. In some cases the manufacturers actually gave him the items for free because they knew they would get free advertising.

Indeed, guests can actually buy the products in the suites. Everything from towel to toaster has a scanner code. Put your smartphone or tablet in front of it, and you are linked to a website where you can purchase the item. Flynn said they have already sold over $10,000 worth of products since the summer.