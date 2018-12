Phones are getting huge. Tablets are tweeners. PCs are on the uptick. Microsoft just announced a new lineup of its Surface PCs and tablets and HP unveiled a leather laptop, so it's a good time to ask: What's right for you? What's the difference between spending less than $1,000 or more than $2,000 on a PC?

Jon Fortt talks with Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights and Strategy about the latest technology in computing what to look for when buying a new computer.