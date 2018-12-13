How this 66-year-old turned being Santa into a thriving, year-round business

Rick Rosenthal has been playing Santa for 50 years, but it was only seven years ago that the 66-year-old started to turn the role into a year-round career. Now, he's never been happier — or busier.

"Once October 1 hits, I basically wake up and work until I fall asleep," Rosenthal tells CNBC Make It.

In addition to making his own appearances, he's been the Santa for the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Falcons sports teams since 2013. He acts as a booking agent for other Santas, Mrs. Clauses and elves around the country. He also founded and runs one of the largest Santa schools in the country.

Not bad for a Jewish guy who started off dressing up as Santa in high school to entertain his friends.