Delta forecasts higher profits, revenue in 2019. Here's what's ahead for investor day 

Delta Air Lines on Thursday said it expects its profits to grow in 2019 thanks to higher revenues and a decline in fuel prices that ate into the sector's bottom line this year.

Delta estimated its per-share earnings next year will range from $6 to $7, in line with analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv, and about 20 percent higher than the estimated full-year profit analysts expect for this year. It expects revenue growth of 4 percent to 6 percent, in line with expectations, and a 3 percent rise in capacity.

The airline's executives will outline to investors on Thursday just how the most profitable U.S. airline plans to increase its bottom line as the sector has lagged the broader market for most of the year. Delta shares are up less than 1 percent since the start of the year. Shares were down 0.5 percent in pre-market trading.

The Atlanta-based carrier's webcast investor day presentations begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Here are some things to watch: