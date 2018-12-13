ECB's Draghi speaks after central bank says its stimulus program to end

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is speaking at the institution's headquarters in Frankfurt following its latest monetary policy decision.

The bank announced a formal end to its massive quantitative easing program and held interest rates steady on Thursday, as was expected.

Analysts will likely look out for comments from Draghi on the ECB's outlook for economic growth and inflation, as well as details on the central bank's reinvestment plans for maturing bonds. Traders will also be listening out for any details on the institution's eventual tightening of interest rates.

Other points of focus for investors include political uncertainty in the euro zone. Friction between Italy and the European Union over Rome's 2019 fiscal plans have weighed on sentiment, while France's government faces a no-confidence vote Thursday following the so-called "yellow vest" protests.