European markets seen mixed; sterling rally fades after British PM survives confidence vote

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, after a flurry of upbeat comments from Washington and Beijing heightened expectations of a comprehensive trade deal.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported Chinese state-owned companies had bought more than 1.5 million tons of U.S. soybeans. It was the first major U.S. soybean purchases in more than six months, and the most clear sign to date that China is making good progress on pledges at the start of the month.

In Asia, MSCI-s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, rose more than 1 percent on Thursday.

Back in Europe, sterling pared some its gains after rallying up from 20-month lows in the previous session. It comes after British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a party no-confidence vote.

The U.K. currency was down around 0.1 percent to trade at $1.2626 against the U.S. dollar shortly before Thursday's opening bell.

Meanwhile, investors are likely to closely monitor a series of interest rate announcements on Thursday. Switzerland and Norway are expected to announce whether there are any changes to their benchmark rates before the European Central Bank (ECB) gives its latest update on euro area monetary policy.

In a historic move, the ECB is widely expected to announce an end to its crisis-era bond-buying program on Thursday.