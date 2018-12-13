Career coaches and professional resume writers advise you focus on the past 10 to 15 years, for most industries. (Some roles, like those within the federal government or in academia, typically, require more complete career histories.)

"The most recent experience will carry the most weight, so the descriptions for the most recent five to 10 years should take priority," says Caroline Ceniza-Levine, co-founder of SixFigureStart, a career coaching firm comprised of former Fortune 500 recruiters. "Beyond this, going back another 10 years (20 years total) shows continuity and hopefully career progress, so I would include earlier experience as well. Beyond 20 years, most employers aren't going to weigh that experience anyway, and it's probably your most junior experience so you can probably skip it."

In industries like tech, where in-demand skill sets change frequently, Cohen recommends staying on the shorter end and not including more than the past 10 years' work history on a resume as roles, programs and experiences dating beyond that will likely seem irrelevant or dated.

Career change coach Aurora Meneghello recommends this approach to most of her clients regardless of industry: "Unless the position requires you to have more than 10 years of experience, usually the last 10 years are the most relevant and will keep your resume to a manageable length."

You also don't have to include every job you've held in that time-span either, says John Suarez, a professional resume writer and career coach. A resume is a curated document you've designed to highlight your skills and experience. If a past role isn't relevant, you can leave it off or trim the explanation of that job to include only pertinent accomplishments. This will free up more space for describing other roles that will sell you better to a hiring manager.