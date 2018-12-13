When it comes to crafting a resume, the temptation to highlight all your achievements and past positions to emphasize just how perfect you are for a role can be strong — but experts warn a more judicious strategy works better.
Because your resume acts as a marketing document, a sales pitch in text, the more focused and succinct the document, the more convincing you'll be to recruiters, who typically spend around six seconds scanning a resume. It doesn't need to be an exhaustive detailing of your career history.
In fact, including all your years of experience could actually work against you.
"If you provide too much info, then reading your resume will feel like a burden," says executive career coach Roy Cohen, author of "The Wall Street Professional's Survival Guide." "Going back 35 years into your career will just age you and bore recruiters. If you've got a long career, then you need to put it on a diet."