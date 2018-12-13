These are the best tech companies to work for in India

Of the 15 leading companies named in this year's list, the majority were multinationals — including the top five. Just three companies on the list originate from India. Some of the international companies that made it into the list include names like Microsoft, SAP and Apple.

To be sure, big name companies have a certain allure for aspiring techies the world over. However, Sashi Kumar, managing director of Indeed India, said in a news release that the findings also indicate a desire among employees to work for a business with clear progression structures in place and a positive overall workplace environment.

"In addition to strategic and meaningful workplace programs, companies that have focused on people management and contributed to creating a conducive environment for their employees have been highly rated by job seekers," said Kumar.

"Apart from competitive remuneration, companies that work to make their employees feel like they work with, and not for the company, create a culture of ownership and instill a sense of loyalty in their employees," he added.

CNBC Make It took a look at the top 15 tech companies in India and how they made the list.