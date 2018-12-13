VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the best tech companies to work for in India

India may be steaming ahead when it comes to technological innovation, but top local tech talents would still rather work at one of the multinational companies in the country than a homegrown firm.

That's according to a new study from jobs site Indeed. Based on the site's database of employee feedback, including company ratings, number of reviews and history of job openings, it found that job-seekers in India's tech sector were more positive about working with international firms than local names.

Of the 15 leading companies named in this year's list, the majority were multinationals — including the top five. Just three companies on the list originate from India. Some of the international companies that made it into the list include names like Microsoft, SAP and Apple.

To be sure, big name companies have a certain allure for aspiring techies the world over. However, Sashi Kumar, managing director of Indeed India, said in a news release that the findings also indicate a desire among employees to work for a business with clear progression structures in place and a positive overall workplace environment.

"In addition to strategic and meaningful workplace programs, companies that have focused on people management and contributed to creating a conducive environment for their employees have been highly rated by job seekers," said Kumar.

"Apart from competitive remuneration, companies that work to make their employees feel like they work with, and not for the company, create a culture of ownership and instill a sense of loyalty in their employees," he added.

CNBC Make It took a look at the top 15 tech companies in India and how they made the list.

15. Tata Consultancy Services

Company rating: 4.0 based on 14,626 reviews

Tata Consultancy Services is an information technology, consulting and business solutions company. It is a subsidiary of multinational conglomerate Tata Group, which is made up of 29 publicly listed enterprises including Tata Steel, Jaguar Land Rover owner Tata Motors and Tata Communications.

The company consistently ranks highly among tech employers in India and has expanded its corporate responsibility program for employees over recent years.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mapusa, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Trivandrum and Vadodara.

14. Qualcomm

Company rating: 4.1 based on 1,220 reviews

Multinational semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company Qualcomm designs and markets wireless telecommunications products and services. It is also an industry leader in chip making and patent licensing.

Employees at the company highlighted its access to "cutting-edge technologies" and flexible work hours, while also noting its "competitive" culture.

Offices: Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and New Delhi.

13. Apple

Company rating: 4.2 based on 6,558 reviews

Tech icon Apple is known for its innovative designs and software features. The company is also an industry leader in consumer products and online services.

In 2016, Apple demonstrated its intention to harness India's tech talent by launching a new development hub in Hyderabad to build out its Maps products. It later launched an iOS app development accelerator in Bangalore.

Offices: Bangalore, Gurgaon, Hyderbad and New Delhi.

12. Myntra.com

Company rating: 4.2 based on 157 reviews

Indian fashion e-commerce company Myntra launched in 2007 to sell personalized gifts but soon expanded to a broad range of fashion and lifestyle products. In 2014, the company was acquired by Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, which is itself now under Walmart after a bidding war over a controlling stake earlier this year.

Typical of many new tech companies, Myntra exudes high energy levels, according to one employee, and free meals to boot.

Offices: Bangalore.

11. HP

Company rating: 4.0 based on 10,979 reviews

Information technology company Hewlett-Packard was established in 1939, and in 2015 split into two entities. One of them, HP Inc, is now focused on developing personal computers, printers and 3D printing solutions.

Among the more than 10,000 reviews submitted to Indeed were positive responses to the consumer-focused company's career advancement program and general culture.

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Udham Singh Nagar.

10. Indian Space Research Organization

Company rating: 4.4 based on 232 reviews

The only public sector entrant on this year's list was the Indian Space Research Organisation, the space agency of the Indian government.

Headquartered in Bangalore, the agency is driving the country's vision to "harness space technology for national development while pursuing space science research and planetary exploration," according to a statement on the government's website.

Offices: Bangalore and Hyderabad.

9. Citrix Systems

Company rating: 4.0 based on 474 reviews

Multinational software company Citrix provides server, application and desktop networking, software services and cloud computing technologies.

The company is also active in the corporate responsibility space and allows employees to take two paid volunteer days each year to participate in the company's annual Global Day of Impact.

Offices: Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi.

8. Intel

Company rating: 4.1 based on 3,896 reviews

Intel specializes in producing communications and computing products, including microprocessors and other semiconductor chips.

Respondents reported feeling motivated and well-compensated while working in a friendly environment.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune and Secunderabad.

7. Cisco

Company rating: 4.1 based on 4,389 reviews

Cisco develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware and telecommunications equipment. The company also has a number of subsidiaries that specialize in specific tech markets, including the so-called Internet of Things and security.

One Indeed reviewer highlighted their ability to learn on the job and stay updated on recent industry developments while working with the firm.

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Colombo, Kolkata, Gurugam, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune.

6. VMware

Company rating: 4.1 based on 656 reviews

VMware is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies that provides cloud computing and platform virtualization software and services. Founded in 1998, today its desktop software is used by the likes of Microsoft and Apple.

Employees rated the company for its "positive environment" and the ability to advance on the job.

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai and Pune.

5. Akamai Technologies

Company rating: 4.1 based on 179 reviews

American content delivery network Akamai Technologies is one of the world's largest distributed computing platforms, responsible for serving between 15 and 30 percent of all web traffic. The company runs a network of servers around the world, which it rents out to customers to improve their speeds.

Reviewers highlighted Akamai's "fun" working environment and the ability to strike a good work-life balance.

Offices: Bangalore, Gurgaon and Mumbai.

4. SAP

Company rating: 4.3 based on 1,822 reviews

Software company SAP produces computer software to manage business operations and customer relations. Founded in Germany in 1972, the multinational company now operates in approximately 180 countries.

Among the reviews accrued by SAP were comments highlighting its productive environment and enticing benefits package.

Offices: Bangalore, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi.

3. Microsoft

Company rating: 4.2 based on 5,297 reviews

A tech behemoth that needs no introduction, Microsoft first launched in India in 1990 and has since been ratcheting up its presence to capitalize on the country's growing pool of IT talent.

Today, the company employs more than 6,500 people in nine cities across India. Its CEO, Satya Nadella, even hails from Hyderabad, India and, though now based in the U.S., has been a positive force in representing diversification on top company boards.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune.

2. Nvidia

Company rating: 4.2 based on 179 reviews

American company Nvidia creates graphics processing units (GPUs) for laptops, workstations, mobile devices, notebooks and PCs. It also has a line of gaming-oriented consumer products that include a set-top box.

Founded in 1993, the company has evolved over the years to keep up with the pace of technology and now focuses on more than just video games, including, increasingly, artificial intelligence.

Offices: Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

1. Adobe

Company rating: 4.3 based on 490 reviews

Ranking as the top tech employer in India this year is multinational computer software company Adobe.

Since launching in 1982, the company has primarily focused on multimedia and creativity software products, such as Photoshop. However, more recently, it has shifted toward digital marketing software. As such, the company offers roles across a broad range of professions, including design, engineering, finance and sales.

Offices: Bangalore, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Noida.

