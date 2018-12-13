These are the best tech companies to work for in India

India may be steaming ahead when it comes to technological innovation, but top local tech talents would still rather work at one of the multinational companies in the country than a homegrown firm.
That's according to a new study from jobs site Indeed. Based on the site's database of employee feedback, including company ratings, number of reviews and history of job openings, it found that job-seekers in India's tech sector were more positive about working with international firms than local names.