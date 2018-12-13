Inside DJ Khaled's $8 million Miami mansion — and his custom closet for his hundreds of sneakers

Music mogul and Snapchat star Khaled Mohamed Khaled, aka, DJ Khaled, is well-known for being over the top, from his colorful red carpet style to the epic birthday bash he threw for his 2-year-old son. Turns out, his mansion in Miami, Florida is over the top too.

Khaled recently listed his four-story Miami estate for sale for nearly $8 million. The sprawling, waterfront estate is located in the posh suburb of Avenutra within the gated community Island Estates. In the 6,700 square feet of living space, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Khaled spent over $2.5 million remodeling the home, according to a representative for ONE Sotheby's International Realty, which is listing the property.

Take a look inside.

The home includes a room dedicated to Khaled's massive sneaker collection, including floor-to-ceiling wooden shelving and "We the Best" (Khaled's famous catchphrase and the name of his clothing and furniture brand) imprinted on the floor.