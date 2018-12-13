VISIT CNBC.COM

Inside DJ Khaled's $8 million Miami mansion — and his custom closet for his hundreds of sneakers

DJ Khaled's $8 million Miami mansion is for sale.
DJ Khaled's $8 million Miami mansion is for sale.

Music mogul and Snapchat star Khaled Mohamed Khaled, aka, DJ Khaled, is well-known for being over the top, from his colorful red carpet style to the epic birthday bash he threw for his 2-year-old son. Turns out, his mansion in Miami, Florida is over the top too.

Khaled recently listed his four-story Miami estate for sale for nearly $8 million. The sprawling, waterfront estate is located in the posh suburb of Avenutra within the gated community Island Estates. In the 6,700 square feet of living space, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Khaled spent over $2.5 million remodeling the home, according to a representative for ONE Sotheby's International Realty, which is listing the property.

Take a look inside.

The home includes a room dedicated to Khaled's massive sneaker collection, including floor-to-ceiling wooden shelving and "We the Best" (Khaled's famous catchphrase and the name of his clothing and furniture brand) imprinted on the floor.

DJ Khaled's custom sneaker room
DJ Khaled's custom sneaker room

There's a gourmet chef's kitchen.

Fourteen karat gold chandeliers with Swarovski crystals hang from the ceilings.

DJ Khaled memorabilia and art decorate the office.

The home has a master suite complete with a sitting area and water views.

Outside there's a pool-party perfect pool and spa.

The listing agent on the property is Janet Ben Zvi of ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

In September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Khaled was in contract for a new home in Miami, which was listed for $25.9 million.

