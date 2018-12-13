Jim Chanos reveals bets against Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts amid US-China trade war

Famed short-seller Jim Chanos is going after American casino operators Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts as the U.S.-China trade war continues.

"One area I'm scratching my head about is the Macao casino guys," Chanos told CNBC's Sara Eisen on Thursday. "We're basically short the U.S. guys ... Wynn and Las Vegas Sands, particularly their Hong Kong-listed Asian operations. In our hedge fund, we're actually long the Chinese operators."

Shares of both companies fell to their lows of the day on Chanos' comments aired on CNBC and traded about 1 percent lower as of 1:50 p.m. ET.

Chanos told Eisen he has been short these stocks since this summer. The rest of interview with Chanos will air on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Chanos founded Kynikos Associates in 1985 and has more than $2.1 billion in assets under management, according to an SEC filing.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.