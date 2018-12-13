Pro Analysis

Pro Analysis

JP Morgan likes these 3 tech stocks, best for 2019

Information about Facebook stock shares is displayed on a monitor as traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, November 19, 2018 in New York City. 
Drew Angerer | Getty Images
Information about Facebook stock shares is displayed on a monitor as traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell, November 19, 2018 in New York City. 

Facebook, Amazon and Twitter are J.P. Morgan's top three tech stock picks for 2019.

"We expect Facebook to operate its way up the wall of worry in 2019," said Doug Anmuth, the bank's internet analyst, in a note to clients on Thursday.

Amazon also made his list of "best ideas for 2019" as the analyst sees e-commerce giant's revenue likely to accelerate in the first quarter in 2019. Twitter, his last pick, will benefit from a cleaner and improved platform, which can drive advertisement sales in the coming year, he predicted.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
TWTR
---
AMZN
---
FB
---

Pro Analysis

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...