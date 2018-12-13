JP Morgan likes these 3 tech stocks, best for 2019

Facebook, Amazon and Twitter are J.P. Morgan's top three tech stock picks for 2019.

"We expect Facebook to operate its way up the wall of worry in 2019," said Doug Anmuth, the bank's internet analyst, in a note to clients on Thursday.

Amazon also made his list of "best ideas for 2019" as the analyst sees e-commerce giant's revenue likely to accelerate in the first quarter in 2019. Twitter, his last pick, will benefit from a cleaner and improved platform, which can drive advertisement sales in the coming year, he predicted.