Billionaire Richard Branson: The 9-to-5 workday and 5-day work week will die off

The 9-to-5, Monday-to-Friday grind got you down?

Take solace: That will one day be history, according to billionaire British serial entrepreneur Richard Branson.

"The idea of working five days a week with two day weekends and a few weeks of holiday each year has become ingrained in society. But it wasn't always the case, and it won't be in the future," Branson writes in a post on his blog Tuesday.

That's because technology will change jobs currently held by humans, Branson says.

"As Google's Larry Page and others have said, the amount of jobs available for people is going to decrease as technology progresses. New innovations will drive industries forward, but they will also reduce our reliance on people power," Branson says. "Ideas such as driverless cars and more advanced drones are becoming a reality, and machines will be used for more and more jobs in the future. Even pilot-less planes will be become the reality in the not too distant future."

Branson is not alone in this viewpoint.

Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk has issued dire warnings about technology usurping human jobs.

"There certainly will be job disruption. Because what's going to happen is robots will be able to do everything better than us. ... I mean all of us," Musk told the National Governors Association in 2107.