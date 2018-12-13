Stocks face pressure | GE shares pop 9% | Apple invests $1 billion in Texas

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning after a positive day Wednesday. The Nasdaq has a three-day win streak. The Dow and S&P 500 are up in two of the past three sessions, although both are negative for the year. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) announced today it will spend $1 billion to build a new campus in North Austin, Texas, which will accommodate 5,000 employees. It is also investing $10 billion in new data centers in various U.S. locations. (CNBC)



* Apple now has dozens of doctors on staff, showing it's serious about health tech (CNBC)

General Electric (GE) shares were 9 percent higher this morning after J.P. Morgan upgraded it neutral from underweight and removed the stock from the firm's short idea list, saying GE has a more "balanced risk reward at current levels." (CNBC)

The Labor Department will release its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the government will be out with November import and export prices. Separately, the European Central Bank holds a policy meeting today, followed by a policy statement at 7:45 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Networking equipment maker Ciena (CIEN) is one of the few companies set to release earnings this morning, while Adobe Systems (ADBE) and Costco (COST) headline today's after-the-bell reports. (CNBC)