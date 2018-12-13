YouTube's 2018 recap becomes most disliked video ever posted on the site

YouTube's 2018 "Rewind," a mashup of the biggest trends on the site this year, has become its most disliked video ever.

This year's annual recap has racked up 10 million dislikes, beating out pop star Justin Bieber's 2010 song "Baby," which sits on 9.8 million dislikes.

The clip has been criticized by content creators and viewers alike. The "Rewind" video depicts trends such as K-Pop and "mukbang" — where people share videos of themselves eating copious amounts of food — and includes celebrities such as Will Smith, John Oliver and Trevor Noah.

PewDiePie, the platform's most-subscribed user, along with a number of others, were deeply critical of the video, accusing it of prioritizing advertiser-friendly content and a more corporate image over performers, viewers and popular cultural moments.

"I'm almost glad that I'm not in it because it's such a cringey video at this point," PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Skjellberg, said in a video posted to his channel last week. "It's so disconnected with the community and its creators."

One of the heavily publicized cultural events on YouTube that didn't get a mention in the video was a boxing match between prominent video makers Logan Paul and KSI. The two have a total of over 37 million subscribers between them, and the fight — which was also livestreamed on YouTube — sold more than 15,000 tickets.