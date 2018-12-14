VISIT CNBC.COM

Pete Davidson and Jay Pharoah during the 'Office Christmas Party' skit on 'Saturday Night Live.' 
The weeks prior to the holiday season can be some the busiest of the year. With office holiday parties, obligatory Secret Santas and family commitments, it's easy to let something slip through the cracks.

If you're a bit (or very) behind on your holiday shopping, do not fear. There are lots of affordable last-minute gifts that you can get online or even somewhere as accessible as your local supermarket.

Here are 10 last-minute gifts under $60 guaranteed to put a smile on anyone's face — and don't require a trip to the mall:

Lottery tickets

A person in New York holds a Powerball ticket
Price: $1 - $10

Buy now: Powerball

Giving your loved ones a taste of excitement is as easy as purchasing a few lottery tickets from a gas station or drug store Some players won big this year, and you can give all of your loved ones over the age of 18 the chance to win big, too. National lotteries like Powerball can be found across the country, while state lotteries offer more variety.

Sheet masks

Peach Slices Hydrate Mask
Courtesy of Peach Slices
Peach Slices Hydrate Mask

Price: $2.49 each

Buy now: Peach Slices Hydrate Mask

Sheet masks are a great gift for every person on your Christmas list (there are even masks made especially for those with manly sensibilities.) You can pick them up at any drug store, and they don't cost an arm and a leg.

The Hydrate Mask from k-beauty brand Peach Slices comes highly recommended, but there are lots of other great options from Burt's Bees and Garnier.

A nice bottle of wine

Price: $15

Buy now: Food & Wine

There's a reason that alcohol is the quintessential last-minute gift — it's easy to find and fits into any budget. Pick up a bottle of wine from Food & Wine's Best $15-and-Under list to make sure you gift something that is classy, delicious and affordable.

A magazine subscription

Price: $19

Buy now: National Geographic

Gifting a subscription to a magazine that everyone loves like National Geographic can be a life saver. An annual subscription costs just $19 for 12 issues. If you want to have something to wrap, make a quick run to the grocery or drug store to pick up the latest issue — be sure to include a note about the subscription.

Disposable cameras and photo album

Price: $24.48

Buy now: Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Camera and Pioneer Photo Album

The sentimental and nostalgic gift just requires a quick trip to a drug store to pick up some disposable cameras and an empty photo album. Pass around the cameras to your friends and family with the promise of getting the photos developed and cataloging them in the album to commemorating your special holiday celebration.

A house plant

Price: $35.01

Buy now: Majesty Palm

If you haven't heard, plant parents are the new pet parents, and buying a special person on your gift list a houseplant is as easy as a trip to Home Depot or your local garden store. If you have time to order online, Bloomscape has lots of affordable plant options with helpful tips for how to properly care for them.

Cooking class

Courtesy of YMCA of Washington D.C.

Price: $40

Buy now: YMCA of Washington, D.C.

This last-minute gift just requires some quick online research to see what courses are available in your area. Many YMCA locations offer affordable cooking classes in communities across the country for members and non-members alike. For instance, the YMCA of Washington D.C. offers classes for just $40.

Tickets to an event

Alex Morgan #13 of the United States celebrates with Emily Sonnett #22 after scoring during their Tournament Of Nations match against Japan at Children's Mercy Park on July 26, 2018 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Price: $40

Buy now: Ticketmaster

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) is the best women's soccer team in the world. Before they take on the FIFA World Cup this summer, the reigning champions are playing games across the country. You can pick up tickets to see the squad play in cities like Nashville and Los Angeles for just $40.

Six months of Spotify Premium

Price: $59.94

Buy now: Spotify Premium

Holiday music is one of the best parts of the season, so why not give your loved ones a special ad-free music listening experience? Spotify Premium costs $9.99 a month and new listeners pay just $0.99 for the first three months. Put $59.94 on a Spotify gift card at your local supermarket and slip it into a nice envelope.

A donation in their name

Gilaxia | E+ | Getty Images

Price: $59.99

Buy now: Charity Navigator

Making a donation in honor of your friend or family member can be the perfect last-minute gift. Choose a non-profit organization close to their heart and give as much as you can. Many organizations provide you with printable cards or materials that you can slip into a card.

Disclosure: These items have been handpicked by our editorial team. CNBC has affiliate relationships with some retailers, so in some cases, if you purchase an item from one of our gift guides, we may get a small share of the revenue, in which a portion will be donated.

