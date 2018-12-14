The weeks prior to the holiday season can be some the busiest of the year. With office holiday parties, obligatory Secret Santas and family commitments, it's easy to let something slip through the cracks.

If you're a bit (or very) behind on your holiday shopping, do not fear. There are lots of affordable last-minute gifts that you can get online or even somewhere as accessible as your local supermarket.

Here are 10 last-minute gifts under $60 guaranteed to put a smile on anyone's face — and don't require a trip to the mall: