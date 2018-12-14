Endo International shares fall 8 percent on report of 'shocking' data on opioid distribution 

Opioid producer Endo International's shares are down 8 percent after news of a report by CBS' "60 Minutes" about data collected by opioid distributors on amounts and destinations of painkillers.

The data was part of a confidential reporting system distributors shared with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the report, which is slated to air Sunday, says.

Mike DeWine, attorney general turned governor-elect of Ohio called the data "shocking," according to the report. DeWine and Mike Moore, the attorney he hired, are planning to use the data against these opioid distributors and sue them. If brought to trial, the lawsuit could result in a $100 billion verdict, DeWine told "60 Minutes."

Companies like Endo International have come under fire as opioid deaths in the United States have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, deaths attributed to synthetic opioids that are not methadone rose 45 percent in 2017.

Shares were trading at $10.21 in afternoon trading on Friday.

The full "60 Minutes" report is set to air Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS.