From Fen-Phen to Vioxx: The biggest healthcare product liability settlements ever

Johnson & Johnson is just the latest healthcare product company to face a wave of liability lawsuits.
Though it faces billions of dollars in claims alleging its talc baby powder products contained asbestos and caused cancer, the financial hit to the company has yet to be determined.
Johnson & Johnson stock plunged Friday following a report by Reuters that it knew for decades that its baby powder contained asbestos. The company released a statement calling the Reuters article "one-sided, false and inflammatory."