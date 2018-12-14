From Fen-Phen to Vioxx: The biggest healthcare product liability settlements ever

So far, some juries have sided with the company, which maintains that independent tests have shown the product does not contain asbestos. Other juries have been unable to reach verdicts.

In July, a Missouri jury ordered J&J to pay $4.69 billion in a case involving 22 women and their families. A judge affirmed the verdict in August and J&J vowed to appeal it.

Even if that verdict stands, the award would fall short of the biggest medical product liability case to date, which involved a diet pill, Fen-Phen, that was linked to potentially fatal heart problems.