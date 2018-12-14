My order costs $6.04, with tax. That's $6.04 Monday through Friday, or $30.20 for the week. And $30.20 times 52 weeks in a year is $1,570.40.
And that's not exactly everything. I'll get a warm butter croissant, for $2.75, at least three times a week. Plus, another "grande chai tea ..." once a weekend before errands. The croissants cost me a total of $429 a year. The extra coffee once per weekend comes to $314.08.
Grand total: $2,313.48 in 365 days.
Experts may think I have a problem.
While that number could vary slightly when you subtract the free item you occasionally get with the Starbucks mobile-app rewards, it's still more than what 57 percent of Americans had saved in 2017.
If I skipped a year of Starbucks and opted to invest the money, with compound interest, it could grow to $4,551 in 10 years assuming a 7 percent annual return, according to CNBC calculations. If I waited 20 years, it could hit $8,952 and, in 30 years, the total could reach a whopping $17,611.