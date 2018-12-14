As far back as college, I've needed caffeine to start my day. So, when I hop off the New York City subway on my way into work each morning, I go to my favorite Starbucks.

"Grande chai tea latte with a shot of blonde espresso," I say to Johnny, my usual barista. And voila, there it is.

It's not just the taste or the many blends of coffee that make me so loyal, it's the experience overall: the cozy coffee-shop feel, the rapport with the staff, the ambiance. To me, Starbucks is a place where, even if you walk in alone, you'll feel like everyone knows your name.

But buying Starbucks every day can get pretty costly, especially in a city with one of the highest sales tax rates in the country: 8.88 percent. Compare that to somewhere like Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with only a 5.6 percent sales tax, or Portland, Oregon, with no sales tax at all.

So I tracked my spending in 2018 to see how much I'd save if I cut back on the habit, and how much I could earn if I invested the money instead.