In 2010, 24-year-old Grant Sabatier had just moved back in with his parents after bouncing from job to job and then getting laid off in the midst of the recession. With less than $5 to his name and only three months to find his own place, Sabatier knew he needed to get his finances back on track.

His wake-up call came on the morning of August 24th when he wanted a Chipotle burrito for lunch. "I only had $2.26 in my bank account — not even enough to buy a side of guacamole," says the Millennial Money founder and author of "Financial Freedom: A Proven Path to All the Money You Will Ever Need."

Sabatier set a goal for himself on the spot: Earn $1 million and retire as early as possible.

He began doing anything he could to make money, from flipping domain names to buying and selling Volkswagen campers. "I had 13 different income streams at one point," he says.

Sabatier boosted his income to more than $300,000 per year. He also managed to save around 80 percent of what he brought in, which he invested in the market. Only five years, three months and six days later, Sabatier reached his goal with more than $1.2 million saved. That was in 2015.