Here's how Starbucks plans to boost US sales in five charts

Starbucks may have had a solid fourth quarter, but it's not resting on its laurels heading into the new year.

The coffee giant, which has nearly 30,000 locations worldwide, held its biennial investor day Thursday, giving analysts and shareholders a glimpse into what is in store for the company in 2019 and beyond.

It's no secret that Starbucks has been struggling to get diners in the U.S. to frequent its cafes. While sales have been positive, foot traffic continues to stagnate.

Same-store sales, a key metric in the restaurant industry, have dwindled over the last year as customers have balked at some of Starbucks' limited-time offerings. Comparable-store sales exceeded expectations in the latest period, rising 4 percent, but much of that was due Starbucks charging more for its lattes.