Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, isn't buying the president's defense of his alleged role in hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

"Of course" Trump knew the payments were wrong, a morose Cohen told ABC's "Good Morning America" in an interview that was slated to air Friday morning.

Cohen also said that Trump had him coordinate the payments, which came weeks before Election Day in 2016, because he was worried about the potential impact of revelations about his alleged trysts with the women. "Yes, he was very concerned about how this would affect the election," Cohen said.

The interview marked Cohen's first comments to the media since he was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison for charges including campaign-finance violations, tax fraud and lying to Congress.

Cohen, who worked for Trump for over a decade, poses a major threat to the president. Cohen has told prosecutors that he worked to cover up Trump's alleged "dirty deeds," and the lawyer continues to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

His cooperation is fueling other cases that could imperil Trump, too. Thursday night, The Wall Street Journal reported that federal investigators, had opened up a criminal probe into possible financial crimes involving Trump's inauguration.

Prosecutors and Cohen said Trump directed the lawyer to handle the illegal Daniels and McDougal payments. After the sentencing, Trump attacked Cohen on social media and in an interview with Fox News, saying that he "never directed" Cohen to break the law – and that the campaign-finance charges were intended to embarrass the president.

In a case brought by federal prosecutors by the Southern District of New York, Cohen pleaded guilty to most of the charges in August, when he claimed that he paid off the two women, who allege having sexual relationships with the president a decade ago, in coordination with Trump. The White House has denied the affairs happened.

Then, in late November, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in a deal with Mueller, who is investigating the Russian attacks on the 2016 election and potential coordination between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

Trump has repeatedly denied colluding with the Russians. He has dubbed the Mueller probe a "witch hunt." Asked whether Trump was telling the truth about the Russia probe, Cohen told ABC: "No."

Cohen is one of several close Trump associates who have pleaded guilty to federal crimes related to the president's 2016 campaign.

Michael Flynn, a top Trump surrogate during the election and the president's one-time national security advisor, is due to be sentenced Tuesday. He has been cooperating with Mueller's probe for more than a year, and the special counsel is seeking little to no prison time for the retired general.

Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chief, awaits sentencing next year in two federal cases stemming from the Mueller investigation. He had reached a plea agreement with the special counsel, but Mueller's team pulled the plug on the deal after accusing Manafort of lying on several occasions after he started cooperating with the feds. Manafort's charges were not directly related to his work with Trump.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.