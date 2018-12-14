Tips for building a global business from the founder of billion-dollar start-up Klook

Building a business is no easy feat, much less establishing one with global appeal — but it helps to aim high.

That's exactly what Eric Gnock Fah did when he quit his finance job in 2014 to launch travel booking app, Klook. "I just wanted to start something that I could relate to and that was globally relevant," he said.

Four years on, Klook's platform is visited by more than 20 million people across 100 countries each month and it ranks as one of the few start-ups born in Hong Kong to reach the much-coveted $1 billion "unicorn" status.

Though the journey was not always easy, Gnock Fah, Klook's chief operations officer told CNBC Make It three major decisions helped him keep course and get the business to where it is today.