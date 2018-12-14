Toyota struggles to save breakthrough Prius hybrid

"For the next Prius we have to think about how to … separate [it] from the rest of the Toyota line-up," Deputy Chief Engineer Koichi Kaneko said in an interview in Kohler, Wisconsin where the automaker was giving journalists a first chance to drive the 2019 model last week.

There are a variety of reasons why Toyota sold just 3,180 of its Prius hatchbacks in November. Sales of the entire Prius "family," including a plug-in hybrid version, are running barely a quarter of its peak.

The sharp downturn in fuel prices has scuttled sales of all mileage-minded vehicles. But, as Kaneko alluded to, Toyota has also diluted the appeal of the Prius by now offering hybrid powertrain options on a variety of its more conventional models, such as the Corolla sedan and RAV4 crossover-utility vehicle.

The RAV4 is now Toyota's best-selling American model, last year nudging past the familiar Camry sedan. And some observers believe the hybrid version of the cross-over utility vehicle could out-sell Prius in 2019. As a result, many are questioning whether Toyota even needs the Prius anymore.

"Toyota can say the Prius did everything they needed," said Stephanie Brinley, principal automotive analyst for IHS Markit, helping burnish the Japanese automaker's green credentials and proving there's a market for gas-electric drivetrain technology.

"But what do they need Prius for" anymore? Brinley quickly added. "It's difficult to walk away from a nameplate with so much equity, but it may make sense to drop it."

For now, at least, that's not something Toyota plans to do. And the 2019 model shows that the automaker is looking for ways to revitalize the hybrid hatchback's appeal. That includes some modest tweaks to interior and exterior design responding to wide criticism of the fourth-generation model after its 2016 model-year debut.