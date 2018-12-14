Dow futures point to more than 200-point decline at Friday's open

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are pointing to a decline of more than 200 points in the index at Friday's open, as markets in Asia were broadly lower after two straight sessions of gains.

Dow futures implied an opening decline of 211.38 points at 12:45 a.m. ET. S&P 500 futures pointed to a fall of 25.54 points at the U.S. open, while Nasdaq futures implied a lower opening of 83.22 points.

The Dow finished Thursday's trading session higher by 0.29 percent at 24,597.38 points. The other two major U.S. benchmarks — the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite — ended in negative territory.

Markets globally started the week on a volatile note, but investor sentiment improved over the last two days when various news reports on U.S.-China relations pointed to an easing in tensions between the two countries.

That turnaround in sentiment helped markets recover some ground, but that momentum has started to fade. On Friday, Asia shares traded lower as a slew of Chinese economic data came in lower than expected.

Analysts at ING said the general market tone on Friday was "risk off," implying that investors' appetite to take risks by buying more stocks has gone down.

"Investors (are) likely to book gains and keep to the sidelines digesting the developments on US-China trade and the ECB decision," the analysts wrote in a note on Friday.

The European Central Bank announced Thursday it was bringing to an end a crisis-era bond-buying program this month.

Clarification: This article has been updated to reflect that Dow futures implied an opening decline of 211.38 points at 12:45 a.m. ET.