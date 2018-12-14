17-year-old Walmart employee quits over store intercom: 'Nobody should work here, ever'

Some people know how to make an entrance, while others specialize in exits.

On December 6th, 17-year old Jackson Racicot posted a video titled, "How I quit my job today," on Facebook. As of today, the video has been viewed nearly 300,000 times.

The teen quit his job at the Walmart Grande Prairie Supercentre in Alberta, Canada, by reading a prepared speech into a store-wide intercom system, Insider reports.

"Attention all shoppers, associates and management, I would like to say to all of you today that nobody should work here, ever," he said over the speakers. "Our managers will make promises and never keep them."

During his remarks, Racicot noted that he has been working for Walmart for over a year and a half, and calls out his assistant manager for insulting him.

"[Management] will preach to us about how they care about their employees but about a month ago, my boss, assistant manager Cora called me a 'waste of time,' and management did nothing."

His speech, posted here, includes profanity.