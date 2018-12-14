VISIT CNBC.COM

17-year-old Walmart employee quits over store intercom: 'Nobody should work here, ever'

Shopping carts sit outside of a Walmart store in Chicago.
Shopping carts sit outside of a Walmart store in Chicago.

Some people know how to make an entrance, while others specialize in exits.

On December 6th, 17-year old Jackson Racicot posted a video titled, "How I quit my job today," on Facebook. As of today, the video has been viewed nearly 300,000 times.

The teen quit his job at the Walmart Grande Prairie Supercentre in Alberta, Canada, by reading a prepared speech into a store-wide intercom system, Insider reports.

"Attention all shoppers, associates and management, I would like to say to all of you today that nobody should work here, ever," he said over the speakers. "Our managers will make promises and never keep them."

During his remarks, Racicot noted that he has been working for Walmart for over a year and a half, and calls out his assistant manager for insulting him.

"[Management] will preach to us about how they care about their employees but about a month ago, my boss, assistant manager Cora called me a 'waste of time,' and management did nothing."

His speech, posted here, includes profanity.

The teen also claims that Walmart managers attempt to cut costs by reducing full-time associates to part-time workers, something that the behemoth retailer has been accused of in the past. "I'm sick of all the b-------, bogus write-ups and my job," Racicot concluded. "F--- management, f--- this job and f---- Walmart."

Racicot's recording captures some listeners applauding his speech.

"I got fed up," he said later in an interview with the Edmonton Journal, revealing that he already had a new job lined up before he quit. "I don't regret what I did, I went into this knowing what will happen."

"We are aware of the video circulating online and are disappointed by this incident. Respect for all individuals including our associates and customers is a core value at Walmart," said the company in a statement shared with the Edmonton Journal. "We are looking into this matter and will address it internally as required."

