Where to save (and splurge) when going to Disney

It's no surprise that Walt Disney World Resort is the most visited theme park in the world. In 2017, nearly 20.5 million people visited the Magic Kingdom. If you add in the three other parks (Epcot, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, all four of which get a combined annual attendance of 56 million people), not to mention the waterparks, hotels and entertainment areas like Disney Springs, the numbers are staggering.

And it's about to get busier: The holidays are Disney's peak season, especially on Christmas Day, when the Magic Kingdom has been known to close after hitting capacity. But no matter when you go, there's a right way to do Disney, whether you want to save money or plan the most memorable splurge ever.