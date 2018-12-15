A Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives with Nancy Pelosi at its helm isn't as bad for the Trump administration as it might sound, according to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Speaking to CNBC on Saturday, he described what he felt would galvanize Republicans to throw more support behind the president.

"Politically this does benefit the president," Spicer told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the annual Doha Forum in Qatar. "Obviously as a Republican I was sad to lose the House, but the reality is that this gives us something to run against."

In late November, the House Democratic caucus voted 203 to 32 to nominate Pelosi as Speaker of the House, a position she first held from 2007 to 2011. Over the California native's tenure as both House minority leader and Speaker, many have come to see her as a divisive lightning rod within the party. Several members of Pelosi's caucus pledged not to support her latest bid.

Pelosi still needs to win the support of more that a dozen Democratic dissenters before a January 3 floor vote where she'll need to win the majority of the whole House — not just Democrats.

Republicans, meanwhile, frequently paint Pelosi as a top adversary of their agenda and a boogeyman of sorts, and often attaching their Democratic opponents to her as a campaign tactic. President Donald Trump has accused the lawmaker as having an "extreme job-killing agenda", among other things.

"This really juxtaposes that idea of the binary choice that exists within elections," Spicer said. "If you want the agenda that delivered 3-plus percent economic growth quarter after quarter, lower unemployment, the take down of the regulatory state, then you need to vote Republican and for the president's policies to continue," he told CNBC.

"I think Nancy Pelosi is going show the American people what it's all about, which is investigation after investigation and a lot more big government that won't go anywhere," the former Trump administration official added.