Have a case of the Mondays? If you're dreading coming into the office after the weekend, former U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink has a simple approach: attack the day.

Go on the offensive, he says. If you're feeling anxious, "just reverse that mindset," says Willink, the co-author of the book "The Dichotomy of Leadership."

To get started, give yourself an edge. Be one of the first to get into the office, he tells CNBC Make It. Give yourself that head start on your tasks and your week.