Qatar foreign minister: No progress has been made on solving the Saudi-led Gulf blockade yet

Qatar's foreign minister on Sunday expressed disappointment over a lack of initiative by fellow Gulf countries to make progress on resolving the Saudi-led blockade on Doha.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt last year imposed a blockade on their neighboring Middle Eastern country, closing their land, sea and air borders with Qatar.

Riyadh and its allies have accused the country of supporting terrorism, which Doha consistently denies.

"Unfortunately there is no progress being made yet," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani told CNBC's Hadley Gamble.

The minister said Kuwait's emir had been proactive in trying to "put the issue again on the top of the table," but that fellow Gulf states were reluctant to resolve the dispute.