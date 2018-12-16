Sinochem Group's former VP under corruption probe - anti-graft watchdog

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A former vice president of China's state-run oil and chemicals group Sinochem is now under official investigation for suspected "serious disciplinary violations," according to a statement on Monday posted on the website of the government's anti-graft watchdog.

Du Keping, a Sinochem vice president until April of 2017 and the former head of the group's fertilizer business and president of Sinochem Hongkong Holdings Co Ltd, is under investigation, the Central Commision for Discipline Inspection said. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)