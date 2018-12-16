Rocket Lab launches first satellites for NASA in 'perfect' third mission this year

This small-rocket unicorn wants to be the FedEx of space 12:56 PM ET Mon, 12 Nov 2018 | 04:37

"It's only been four weeks" since the company's first commercial launch last month, Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told CNBC before the launch.

"It took others in the industry many, many, many years to" begin launching rockets at least once a month, Beck added.

Rocket Lab is also fresh off another milestone: The company in November announced a $140 million investment round led by Australia's sovereign wealth fund. Those new funds will help Rocket Lab expand its lead on the budding industry of small rocket companies, as the round is "dry powder" for scaling production, building launchpads and accelerating research and development. Beck estimates there are over 100 rocket companies in total trying to catch up.

Even after the recent string of successes, Beck isn't slowing down. He said it's an honor to be flying NASA payloads so quickly – but put comparable significance on how quickly Rocket Lab is launching.

"I think, equally important, is that weeks later we're back on the pad ready to launch again," Beck said. "We'll have another vehicle out at the pad in January."