It's now or never for a market down nearly 3% for the year with just 2 weeks to go

What do we call a stock market for which good news is never good enough to hold off the sellers, where every excuse to look on the bright side goes unused, where the half-full glass always seem to spill by the close of trading?This is the market we have, and some would call it a bear. Certainly, this kind of behavior is what prevails during bear markets. But it's also how a market would act during a complex, late-cycle correction that might or might not lead to serious and long-lasting declines.

Since October, the following promised "bullish catalysts" failed to support the indexes: a third-straight 20 percent annual gain in reported corporate profits, the re-opening of the "stock buyback window," the passage of the mid-term elections which "always" leads markets higher, a dovish turn in Fed messaging, a trade truce with China and the onset of the bullish November-December seasonal phase.

The market has likewise been unable to capitalize on periodic "oversold" readings to generate a sustainable or convincing rally. The S&P 500 closed Friday at the very bottom of its correction range after finishing lower than it opened each of the past four days.

All year, in fact, the market was resistant to plausibly positive influences. In a column here Oct. 8, this was cited as a point for the bears:

"One skeptical observation of 2018 is just how much profoundly good news it has taken to muscle the S&P 500 higher by 'only' 8 percent: 20 percent profit growth, 3.8 percent unemployment, a 3-4 percent GDP pace, and some $1.2 trillion in annualized cash sent to shareholders this year via dividends and stock repurchases.

"What happens when the news gets slightly less great?"

We're finding that out, with the S&P having disgorged that 8 percent year-to-date gain and further to a 2.7-percent drop for the year. Tightening credit conditions, a shakier global economy and pervasive "late-cycle" psychology mean that relief for the market will likely come only when the default expectation priced into stocks is "bad news."