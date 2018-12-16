Vine, HQ Trivia co-creator Colin Kroll reportedly found dead in New York City apartment

Colin Kroll, the co-creator of Vine and the wildly popular game app HQ Trivia, has died of a suspected drug overdose in New York City, according to published reports.

A representative for the New York City Police Department told CNBC that a 35 year-old male was discovered in his Lower Manhattan apartment shortly after midnight. Upon entering, authorities found the person unresponsive in his bedroom.

The NYPD declined to name the deceased pending notification, but entertainment website TMZ and The Daily Mail reported that the deceased was Kroll. His girlfriend hadn't heard from him, and contacted police in order to do a welfare check, the reports said. Cocaine and heroin were also found on the premises, the publications reported.

Representatives for HQ Trivia were not immediately available to comment.

Created by Kroll and Rus Yusupov, HQ Trivia is a live trivia game that streams at 9PM every day, and 3PM on weekdays. Each show features 12 questions players must answer correctly within 10 seconds to win a cash prize.

HQ Trivia was considered a viral hit when it launched last year, but recent reports suggest internal turmoil as the game's popularity ebbed. Last month, Recode reported that an HQ employee filed a formal complaint against Kroll for his aggressive management style.