Amazon's vision for the future of health care is becoming clear

Amazon might take its time getting into new industries. But whether it's online retail, cloud computing or groceries, its vision is typically ambitious.
Now, it's health care's turn.
This year, the company made a few early strides in the $3.5 trillion sector. Here are some of the highlights:
- It partnered with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan for an employer health initiative.
- It made its first foray into pharmacy by acquiring the Internet pharmacy start-up PillPack in the summer.
- It looked at medical diagnostics, specifically at-home testing.
- It filed a patent for its Alexa voice assistant to pick up on a cold or a cough.
- It started introducing more health products on its marketplace.
- It announced a product to mine patient medical records.
- It started up its own employee health clinic.
With all that in mind, we talked to some experts in the space to put the pieces together and figure out where Amazon might be going next.