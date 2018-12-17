Investing

Best Buy dives nearly 6% after Bank of America downgrades to sell on slowing sales of TVs, iPhones

  • Best Buy downgraded to underperform from neutral at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
  • The firm also cut its price objective to $50 from $70.
  • The firm cited "deceleration in industry growth trends and continued caution on key product categories such as TVs, Apple products and gaming."
  • TVs make up 25 percent of Best Buy's total sales and Apple products account for 10 percent, estimates the firm.
A shopper looks at televisions in a Best Buy store.
Chris Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Best Buy shares dropped on Monday after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the stock to underperform (the firm's equivalent of a sell rating), citing slowing sales of electronics, including the iPhone.

The firm cited "deceleration in industry growth trends and continued caution on key product categories such as TVs, Apple products and gaming," stated the Monday note by analyst Curtis Nagle. "We are turning more negative as we now see a higher possibility that BBY may see an outright comp miss in 4Q and we believe Street 2019/20 EPS [estimates] are too high."

Nagle also cut his price target by $20 to $50. The stock fell 5.8 percent in premarket trading to $52.14 on Monday, set to add to a 30 percent decline this quarter amid the key holiday shopping season. Nagle downgraded the stock to neutral in November.

"We lower our FY18-20 EPS estimates which are now 1/6/8% below the Street," the analyst noted.

TVs make up 25 percent of Best Buy's total sales, estimates Bank of America. And Apple products represent 10 percent of sales, the firm said.

"We see headwinds related to the iPhone and a new Apple and Amazon partnership, the note said.

