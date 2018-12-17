Treasury yields slightly lower amid lingering growth slowdown fears; Fed meeting in focus

U.S. government debt prices were slightly higher on Monday amid ongoing concerns around a potential slowdown in economic growth.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was slightly lower, trading at 2.884 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was just below the flatline, trading at 3.141 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Market focus is largely centered on fears around slowing global growth, following the release of weaker-than-expected data from China and Europe on Friday.

Chinese industrial output for November grew 5.4 percent from the previously year, lower than an estimated 5.9 percent, while retail sales rose 8.1 percent last month, falling short of an expected 8.8 percent. European data also disappointed, with the IHS Markit Flash euro zone PMI index falling to 51.7 in December, at its lowest level in four years.

The figures for China particularly weighed on market sentiment, given the unresolved trade war between the U.S. and China. The two nations are attempting to settle their differences within a 90-day truce.