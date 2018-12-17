Cramer's lightning round: 'Yield will protect you in this awful market'   

Diamondback Energy Inc.: "No. I gave a club call today for ActionAlertsPlus.com and … what I said was you can't own the regular E&Ps right here, the exploration and production. You need yield, and that's why I'm recommending to the club British Petroleum, now BP. Yield will protect you in this awful market."

Apache Corp.: "No. That's just a 'watch.' I mean, it's got a little too much [natural] gas. They're good guys, but it doesn't have what it takes right now to be in this market, which is yield. OK? That's going to prevent you from getting killed in an oil stock."

Roku Inc.: "I think that, yes, [Roku's fundamentals] are [in place to participate in a recovery]. I do worry greatly about Amazon, though. Can you imagine if Amazon's really a Trojan horse and that Alexa's going to start showing advertisements? Wow. I think Amazon's powerful here."

Cara Therapeutics Inc.: "I like it. We had them on. I though they did a lot of good. I told a bunch of people that they ought to get in their trials. Of course, it is not exactly what people want in this market, but one day, this market will change its coloration and they'll come back to buying Cara."

Waste Management Inc.: "Look, this is just a powerhouse name. [CEO] Jim Fish has done a remarkable job. I am a buyer. Last quarter was terrific. They've got a big buyback. Let it come in and then buy, buy, buy! I've been waiting for the stock to go under $90, but a lot of it's because linerboard's coming down and people are relating it to linerboard. I think that's a mistake."

General Mills Inc.: "I cannot believe General Mills is where it is. I cannot believe it has fallen to 5 percent yield. I cannot believe that it's this cheap. But I've got to tell you something: I have no catalyst. So all I can do is just tell you to buy the stock and wait until they turn it around, which is not something you want to hear. [The] 5 percent yield should protect the stock here. It's down 40 percent. This is the stock of General Mills, for heaven's sake. What an awful market."

Winnebago Industries Inc.: "I can't [recommend it] because with the Fed tightening, that's precisely the kind of stock – even though oil's down a lot – you would think it would be good. I mean, look at Thor. Thor's been cut in half. And I've got to keep people out of problematic situations like Thor. And Winnebago is like Thor. Some people think they're doing better right now."

S&P Global Inc.: "I saw [CEO] Doug Peterson recently at a party and it reminded me how good this stock is. Look: is the stock going down? Yes. Is the company good? Yes. What else can I say?"

Fluor Corp.: "It is at a 52-week low. The engineering and construction stocks have gone out of favor. I don't want you to sell it here. It's too low. It's a good company, it's well-run and you never know when you're going to get a pop."