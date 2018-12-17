Eight-year-old Martha Kennedy Morales recently ran for class president. Though she lost to a boy—by one vote—the election had its upsides, including a surprise lettter from a politician she personally admires: Hillary Clinton.

In a one-page letter to Martha, Clinton shared her pride in the third grader and underscored the importance of pushing forward and learning from a difficult experience.

"As I know too well, it's not easy when you stand up and put yourself in contention for a role that's only been sought by boys," Clinton wrote in the letter, one first shared by the Washington Post.

The former U.S. secretary of state encouraged Martha to be resilient and keep seeking out opportunities to be a leader. Wrote Clinton, "The most important thing is that you fought for what you believed in, and that is always worth it."

"As you continue to learn and grow in the years ahead," wrote Clinton, "know that I am cheering you on for a future of great success."

Clinton understands a tough presidential race. She was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, and the first woman to secure the backing of a major American political party. Though she won that election's popular vote, she lost in the electoral college against Republican candidate President Donald Trump.