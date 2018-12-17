Homebuilder sentiment dropped in December to its lowest point in more than three years while potential buyers hesitate to purchase new homes even as mortgage rates have pulled back in the past month.

According to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, homebuilder sentiment declined four points in December to 56. That is the lowest reading since May 2015 and well below December 2017's level of 74. This comes after an eight-point drop in November. Anything above 50, however, is considered positive sentiment.

"We are hearing from builders that consumer demand exists, but that customers are hesitating to make a purchase because of rising home costs," said NAHB Chairman Randy Noel, a homebuilder from LaPlace, Louisiana. "However, recent declines in mortgage interest rates should help move the market forward in early 2019."

Mortgage rates jumped at the start of 2017 and then again in September to the highest level in eight years. They fell back slightly in November, but were still nearly a full percentage higher than a year ago. Newly built homes come at a price premium to existing homes, and are thus more sensitive to any changes in affordability. Mortgage rates are widely expected to move higher in 2019.