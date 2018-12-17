How you manage debt could have a big impact on how your retirement dreams play out.
Four in 10 retirees cite "paying off debt" as a current financial priority — putting it on equal footing with "just getting by to cover basic living expenses" as a top concern, according to a new report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. Almost 3 in 10 cite paying down credit card debt as a priority, while 17 percent are focusing on mortgage debt and 11 percent some other consumer debt, such as medical bills or student loans.