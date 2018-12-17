Top business authors share their greatest leadership advice

James Kouzes and Barry Posner's 1987 hit book "The Leadership Challenge" continues to receive critical acclaim from business chiefs for its guidance on what the authors describe as the "five practices of exemplary leadership."

Based on tens of thousands of interviews over a period of more than three decades, the pair identified those as the ability to: model the way; inspire a shared vision; challenge the process; enable others to act; and show sincerity.

But, said Kouzes and Posner in an email to CNBC Make It, the underlying rule of leadership is even simpler: self-belief.

"Everything you will ever do as a leader is based on one audacious assumption. It's the assumption that you matter," they wrote.

"Before you can lead others, you have to lead yourself. You have to believe that your words can inspire and your actions can move people. You have to believe that what you do counts for something. Leadership begins with you."