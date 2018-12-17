Top business authors share their greatest leadership advice

If there's one thing great business leaders have in common, it's a voracious appetite for reading.
From Warren Buffett to Bill Gates, top business execs frequently espouse the benefits of making time for reading in their daily routines. Not only does it help them self-educate and come up with new ideas, they say, but it also enables them do a better job of leading others.
However, making the time is not always easy — nor settling on where to start. So, in time for some holiday reading, CNBC Make It spoke to the authors of some of the best business books to find out their greatest advice to set you on the path to becoming a successful future leader.