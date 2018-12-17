Oracle rises on second-quarter earnings beat

Oracle stock rose as much as 4 percent on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Here are the big numbers:

Earnings: 80 cents per share vs. 78 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

80 cents per share vs. 78 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $9.57 billion vs. $9.52 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Oracle's overall revenue was flat year over year, according to a statement.

Oracle's biggest business segment, cloud services and license support, produced $6.64 billion in revenue, barely above the $6.63 billion consensus estimate of analysts polled by FactSet.

The company's cloud license and on-premise license segment revenue totaled $1.22 billion, higher than the $1.19 billion FactSet consensus estimate.

Hardware revenue was $891 million, $1 million under the FactSet estimate, and Oracle's $817 million services revenue was below the estimate by $2 million.

In its fiscal second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30, Oracle announced new business from Chegg and Western Digital, and president of product development Thomas Kurian left the company after 22 years and took the job running Google's cloud business.

"Our sense is that Mr. Kurian became frustrated while at Oracle with the growth of its public cloud business relative to other larger cloud vendors, such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure," JMP Securities analysts Patrick Walravens and Mathew Spencer wrote in a note distributed to clients on Friday.

With respect to guidance, for the fiscal third quarter, analysts expect Oracle to report 84 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items, on $9.85 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.

In the past two quarters Oracle paid almost $20 billion for stock repurchases.

"With roughly $20 billion of buyback ammo left during 2Q, we view this as a level for ORCL to offset FX headwinds as well as to limit downside in shares, as all signs have pointed to the company viewing its stock as undervalued during the quarter," Nomura Instinet analysts Christopher Eberle and Charles Rogers wrote in a note distributed to clients on Wednesday.

Oracle stock is down 3 percent since the beginning of 2018.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

