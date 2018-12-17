Stanley Druckenmiller says Fed must pause because the economy can 'ill afford a major policy error'

The Federal Reserve should halt its interest rate increases as recent developments in the markets and economy signal caution, hedge fund manager Stanley Drunkenmiller said in a commentary for the the Wall Street Journal over the weekend.
"The central bank should pause its double-barreled blitz of higher interest rates and tighter liquidity," Drunkenmiller, a former member of the Fed Board and now CEO of Duquesne Family Office, said in the op-ed.
There are enough indicators to suggest the economy might need some monetary accommodation, Drunkenmiller pointed out, citing the slowing global trade growth over the past three months and U.S. financial markets selloff, particularly in bank stocks. The billionaire investor had managed the George Soros' Quantum Fund and later oversaw $12 billion as president of Duquesne Capital Management.